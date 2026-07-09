A new councillor has joined Haslemere Town Council following a by-election called after the death of long-serving councillor John Robini.
Liberal Democrat Sheena Morrison was elected to represent residents after voters went to the polls to fill the vacancy created by Cllr Robini's death earlier this year.
Haslemere Town Council welcomed Cllr Morrison to the authority as it continues to deliver its priorities for the town.
Town Mayor Cllr Jacquie Keen said: "We are delighted to welcome Councillor Sheena Morrison to Haslemere Town Council. I am sure she will make a valuable contribution to the work of the Council and to the community we serve."
Cllr Morrison thanked residents for their support, saying it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the community.
She said: "I am incredibly grateful for the support and trust that residents have placed in me by electing me to Haslemere Town Council.
"It is a real privilege to have the opportunity to serve our community. I look forward to working with my fellow councillors, listening to residents, and helping to ensure Haslemere remains a wonderful place to live, work, and visit."
She said her focus would be on working collaboratively, listening to residents and supporting practical initiatives that make a positive difference across the community.
The by-election was triggered following the death of Cllr Robini, a long-serving town and borough councillor who represented Haslemere West.
The election came after some local criticism over the cost and timing of a by-election ahead of Surrey's local government reorganisation. However, once two electors formally requested a poll, electoral law required it to go ahead.
Haslemere Town Council also thanked everyone who took part in the election and all those who continue to play an active role in the town's civic life.
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