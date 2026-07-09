Plans have been submitted to build nine homes on the former tennis courts and car park at the Wispers site in Haslemere.
The application, lodged with Waverley Borough Council, proposes redeveloping the previously developed land into a small residential scheme with parking and landscaping.
Developers say the revised plans have been shaped following discussions with council officers and are now designed to resemble a converted farmyard, which they believe better reflects the character of the surrounding area and the nearby Oak Hall listed building.
The site lies immediately next to Haslemere's settlement boundary and is within walking and cycling distance of the town centre and railway station.
Planning documents argue the scheme would make efficient use of brownfield land while respecting the character of the Surrey Hills National Landscape and Green Belt. They state the development would be largely screened by existing trees and landform, meaning it would have only a limited visual impact.
The application acknowledges the site's protected landscape designation but argues national planning policy allows limited development in such locations where it is appropriately designed. It also says redeveloping previously developed Green Belt land is not considered inappropriate if it does not cause substantial harm to openness.
Developers also point to Waverley Borough Council's current inability to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, arguing this weighs in favour of granting planning permission.
The application, WA/2026/0118, is now open for public consultation before being determined by Waverley Borough Council.
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