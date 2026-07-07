Now that vision has become reality.
Haslemere's £2.5 million Link Community Hub has officially opened its doors, marking the completion of one of the town's most ambitious community projects.
The transformed hub, beside St Bartholomew's Church on Derby Road, was officially dedicated on Sunday, June 14, during a service of thanksgiving led by the Rt Revd Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking.
The redevelopment follows 13 months of construction but represents years of planning, fundraising and determination. After identifying a lack of affordable, accessible space across Haslemere, parish leaders were determined to fix this unmet need.
While the Link has served the town for more than 200 years, the ageing building has now been transformed into a modern, fully accessible hub with a community hall, kitchen, meeting rooms, office space and three purpose-built counselling rooms. It is also a permanent home for Citizens Advice South West Surrey and Crossways Counselling.
Speaking at the dedication, Bishop Paul described the Hub as "a great gift to a great town" and prayed that "it might be a place which makes a good community become a great community, through building common life, ensuring compassion for all and enabling the crossing of boundaries."
The Revd Chris Bessant said the Hub represented "an exciting facility… serving the local community" and reflected the parish's vision "to be the best church we can be for the whole people of Haslemere."
Haslemere Town Council, which contributed £200,000 towards the redevelopment, described the project as a "wonderful thing for our community". Mayor Cllr Jacquie Keen added: "This is an amazing community project which many local people and organisations will benefit from, especially the Citizens Advice Bureau who finally have a permanent home."
MP Greg Stafford said: "It’s great to see the Link Community Hub now open, and I hope as many people in Haslemere as possible will make use of the services on offer."
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