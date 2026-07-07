If there was ever proof of the Haslemere Fringe Festival's place at the heart of the town, this weekend was it.
Thousands of people basked in the sunshine on Lion Green over the three-day festival, enjoying headline performances from Reef, Ocean Colour Scene and Ward Thomas alongside dozens of emerging musicians, comedians, dancers and performers across four stages.
But for organisers, the Fringe has always been about far more than the headline acts.
Community Ken Griffiths, one of the festival organisers, described the weekend as everything they had hoped for.
"It was a fantastic weekend. We couldn't have wanted anything better. The weather was fantastic, the volunteers were fantastic and the people of Haslemere turned out in their crowds to enjoy the arts festival on Lion Green," he said.
"We put it on for the people of Haslemere. Haslemere is a wonderful town to live in, we have a great community and this is our way of bringing that community together on the village green."
One of the festival's defining features is its commitment to giving local talent the same platform as nationally recognised artists.
"The headliners bring the crowds in, but what we're able to do is support the up-and-coming local artists by giving them a stage, professional sound and lighting, and the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience," Ken added. "It gives them a real taste of performing at a major festival."
Alongside the entertainment, several local charities, including Serve, Haslewey, I'm All Ears, Haslemere Youth Hub, Bliss and Charlie's Promise, were given the opportunity to raise awareness of their work and fundraise throughout the weekend.
Martin Cosser, the co-founder of Charlie's Promise spoke on stage about the devastating impact of knife crime and the charity's work inspired by his son’s story.
New for 2026 was Wellness at the Fringe, a Sunday morning programme celebrating the town's thriving wellbeing community.
Organised by Kim Seymour, the event featured yoga, a sound bath, a family HIIT session, a nature mindfulness walk and talks on subjects including reflexology.
"We weren't sure anyone would turn up," said Kim. "But we ended up with a couple of hundred people over the morning, with around 50 taking part in the yoga session alone."
Kim, who has been involved with the Fringe since it began in 2011, said the addition helped recapture some of the community spirit of the festival's early years.
"When it first started it felt much more like a village fete and although it's grown every year, this was something that had been missing. Haslemere is full of wellbeing businesses and practitioners and they're a big part of our community, so it felt like a really nice way to use the space."
After a successful debut, Wellness at the Fringe will return in 2028.
"I want to thank all the volunteers and all the artists, but most importantly the people of Haslemere and the surrounding villages,” added Ken. “This festival belongs to them, and seeing everyone come together to celebrate music, arts and community is exactly what it's all about."
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