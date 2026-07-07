Football fever has even reached the auction house, with a remarkable piece of England's sporting history set to go under the hammer at John Nicholson's later this month.
A blue metal seat back from the original Wembley Stadium, one of just 300 removed after England's 1966 World Cup-winning final, will be offered for sale on July 22 with an estimate of £500-£600.
The framed display includes the seat back, numbered 0284 and signed by England hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst, alongside a photograph of the victorious team, a ticket signed by captain Bobby Moore and autographs from seven members of the World Cup-winning squad.
Auctioneer John Nicholson described the lot as "a real rarity" and "the ultimate collectable for any England supporter."
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