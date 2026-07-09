Imagine Brightwells alive with artists at work, independent makers, live music concerts and visitors browsing handmade products.
That is the vision behind an ambitious new proposal to transform the Farnham development into a nationally recognised Creative Makers' Quarter.
The plan, put forward by residents George and Yolande Hesse, argues that Surrey County Council's original ambition of attracting national retailers willing to pay full commercial rents has failed, with a significant number of units remaining empty almost two years after the development opened.
They warn that prolonged vacancies risk creating a damaging cycle, with empty shops discouraging visitors, reduced footfall deterring new businesses and a lack of activity undermining confidence in the wider scheme.
Instead, the proposal calls for larger retail units to be subdivided into affordable studios and workshops for independent craftspeople, including potters, furniture makers, jewellers, glass artists, textile designers and woodworkers.
Visitors would be able to watch products being created before buying directly from the makers, turning Brightwells into a destination focused on creativity and experience rather than traditional retail.
The vision also imagines the development becoming a lively cultural hub, with exhibitions, demonstrations and events helping to draw people into the town throughout the year.
In a statement, Mr and Ms Hesse said: "A thriving Creative Makers' Quarter would not only address the current problem of vacant commercial units but would also establish Brightwells Yard as a distinctive destination that complements Farnham's existing strengths and supports the long-term success of the entire development."
To simplify management, the proposal suggests leasing groups of units to a single managing organisation or social enterprise, which would then sublet smaller studio spaces to individual makers. The Hesses argue this would reduce the council's management burden while making the development accessible to creative businesses that could not afford full commercial rents.
The proposal says Farnham is uniquely placed to make the concept work, pointing to its status as a World Craft Town, its close links with the University for the Creative Arts and its long-established community of artists, designers and makers.
Rather than measuring success solely by rental income, the document argues Brightwells should be judged on occupancy levels, visitor numbers, dwell time, support for local enterprise and the opportunities it creates for emerging makers and graduates.
The proposal comes amid continuing debate over vacant units and service charges at Brightwells Yard, issues that have featured prominently during recent Farnham BID meetings.
The accompanying image is an AI-generated illustration of the residents' proposed vision for Brightwells Yard and is not a photograph of the development.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.