The Borough in Farnham will close for three weeks from the end of this month as contractors finish work left incomplete after they ran out of paving slabs earlier this year.
The road will shut between Castle Street and the Royal Deer junction from Sunday, July 26.
The closure follows a three-month shutdown of the same stretch between January and March. A shortage of specialist paving slabs meant some areas were temporarily resurfaced with tarmac until the remaining work could be completed.
The council said the 24-hour closure was needed to allow the remaining paving works to be completed safely and as quickly as possible.
Construction teams will work extended days and weekends, although noisy evening work will be kept to a minimum because of nearby restaurants, bars and the hotel. Access to businesses will be maintained during opening hours.
The closure will begin after the last buses have passed through on July 26. Temporary traffic lights will operate between the Downing Street/West Street junction and Castle Street while works are carried out along the full length of The Borough, including changes intended to improve traffic flow.
During the closure, work in Castle Street will pause so all available resources can be focused on completing The Borough works sooner.
As with the previous closure earlier this year, traffic will be diverted via Castle Street, Castle Hill, Folly Hill, Upper Hale Road, Hale Road and East Street. Bus services will also be diverted, with The Borough bus stop closed. The nearest alternative stop will be in Castle Street.
The council said it had considered carrying out the remaining work overnight but estimated this would have taken more than two months and caused greater disruption to nearby businesses.
Cllr Tim Oliver, Leader of Surrey County Council and chair of the Farnham Infrastructure Board, said: "Our project team and contractor have been considering the best way to complete the works in The Borough, balancing the desire to minimise disruption alongside getting this work completed.
"There will be extra construction teams, working longer hours to get the work completed as quickly as possible, and as it will be in the school summer holidays there will be less traffic on the roads.
"We completely understand how extended works like this can have a huge impact on a constrained town centre like Farnham. We appreciate the challenges this has brought to local people and businesses and thank everyone for their patience."
The council said all major works, including outstanding improvements on West Street, Victoria Road and Union Road, are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.