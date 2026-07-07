Rising sports stars from East Hampshire and Waverley have been selected for a national talent development programme supported by Olympic and Paralympic medallists and world champions.
Sprinter Isobel Jordan, American football player Alfie Galloway and aquabike champion Joshua Lahiri are among 17 East Hampshire athletes chosen for Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme for 2026/27.
They are joined by swimmer Sophie Moore and kickboxing and taekwondo champion Jamahl Golland, who are among 18 athletes from Waverley accepted onto the programme.
The Sporting Champions scheme, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, supports aspiring athletes by providing free access to Everyone Active leisure centres and mentoring from some of Britain's leading sporting figures.
Isobel, 17, qualified for the UK National Athletics Championships in both the 200m and 300m in 2024.
Alfie, 16, helped the Rushmoor Knights become back-to-back undefeated British American Football Association Under-16 champions in 2024 and 2025.
Joshua, 32, has enjoyed a successful year across aquabike, triathlon and time trial competition, becoming British and English Aquabike age-group champion before qualifying for the Great Britain age-group team for 2026.
Sophie enjoyed a standout year in the pool, earning Cambridge University's Osprey of the Year award after reaching six BUCS A finals, winning bronze at the Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships and setting a new Cambridgeshire 200m breaststroke record.
Jamahl has also enjoyed international success, claiming three world titles at the WKU World Championships in Germany, double gold at the WKU English Championships and being named Best Male Kick-Light Fighter at the WAKO Italian World Kickboxing Cup.
This year, a record 1,700 athletes have been accepted onto the Sporting Champions scheme nationwide.
Participants receive free access to more than 250 Everyone Active leisure centres, including Alton Sports Centre, Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre and Taro Leisure Centre in East Hampshire, and Cranleigh, Godalming, Haslemere and Farnham leisure centres in Waverley.
Athletes will also receive mentoring from Olympic and Paralympic medallists, world and Commonwealth champions, including Lauren Steadman, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Emma Finucane, Maisie Summers-Newton and Richard Kilty. Sessions cover nutrition, mental wellbeing, media training, social media and financial management.
Olympic silver medallist and former 110m hurdles world record holder Colin Jackson, the scheme's ambassador, said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission."
"My role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come."
Chris West, Everyone Active's contract manager for East Hampshire, said: "The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from East Hampshire each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success."
His counterpart in Waverley, Steve Little, added: "The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Waverley each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success."
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