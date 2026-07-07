A motorcyclist has died and another has been seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash near Crondall.
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as officers continue to investigate the collision on the A287 Farnham Road.
Police were called at 7.42pm on Saturday, July 4, to reports of a collision between Calf Lane and Chalky Lane.
The crash involved two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a BMW X3 and an LDV Maxus motorhome.
Police said three of the vehicles were travelling eastbound while the LDV Maxus was travelling westbound.
One of the motorcyclists, a man in his 50s from Thames Ditton, Surrey, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The second motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Farnham, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains.
The BMW driver, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving while unfit through drugs. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The driver of the LDV Maxus was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has also been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist has lost their life.
"I would ask any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved before or at the time of the collision, to come forward to assist our investigation.
"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the collision, particularly the families of the two motorcyclists, one of whom remains seriously injured while the other died."
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact Hampshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 44260293496. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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