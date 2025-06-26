New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Waverley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Zizzi at 68a Castle Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on June 11
• Rated 4: Heidi Bakery at 10-13 West Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on May 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Care Ashore at Merchant Seamans War Memorial Society, Sachel Court Mews, Alfold, Cranleigh; rated on June 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza House Express at Pizza Parlour, 99 Farnborough Road, Farnham, Surrey; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Kingfish at 9c High Street, Bramley, Guildford, Surrey; rated on June 10