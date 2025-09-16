The Northern Ireland Assembly’s newly appointed standards commissioner has stepped down after a week to become deputy chief constable of Surrey Police.
Mark McEwan, who previously served as assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), announced today he was joining the Surrey Constabulary.
Mr McEwan is set to start his new role in the coming weeks.
Surrey’s current deputy chief constable (DCC) Nev Kemp is set to retire in October after 30 years of public service.
Mr McEwan brings extensive experience in policing including more than 26 years serving in the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Metropolitan Police.
Mr McEwan said: “I'm excited to be joining a force with a strong reputation and high calibre of officers, staff and volunteers, to deliver the best possible service to the communities of Surrey.”
Surrey Chief Constable Tim De Meyer said: “Mark’s appointment to our force as deputy chief constable is fantastic news both for officers, staff and volunteers within the organisation, and Surrey's communities.
“I very much look forward to working alongside him."
Mr McEwan was appointed to replace Dr Melissa McCullough as standards commissioner for Northern Ireland earlier this month.
