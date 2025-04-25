A friend of Charlie Cosser will be running the London Marathon this year in support of the charity created in his memory.
Felix Sulit Tarry will take on the challenge on Sunday, April 27, raising money for Charlie’s Promise—a charity set up by Charlie’s father, Martin Cosser, after Charlie was murdered at a party in 2023.
Martin founded the charity after promising Charlie he would honour his memory by raising awareness of knife crime and the unspeakable pain it causes.
Felix has already exceeded his fundraising target of £1,000 ahead of the race and has been training hard—running between 5km and 30km a day in preparation.
Felix said: “In so many ways, Charlie was the essence of a teenage boy. He loved the simple joys of life: playing the PlayStation with me until the small hours of the morning, going into town at the weekend with his mates, and never saying no to a kickabout on a warm summer's day.
“But Charlie was more than that - he was special. His cheeky grin, the kind that could light up a room, was never far from his face, and he had an uncanny ability to make you laugh, no matter the situation.
“I’ll never forget the classes we shared, where he made it his mission to crack a joke at every opportunity, his laughter infectious, alongside his spirit.
“Yet what truly made Charlie so loved wasn’t just his sense of humour; it was more his heart: gentle, compassionate, and selfless. He would always put others first, offering his time, ear, or shoulder to anyone in need. He made you feel valued, looked after, and never alone.”
Charlie, 17, from Milford, Surrey, died after being stabbed at a party in Warnham, West Sussex, in July 2023.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition but sadly died two days later. Three teenagers were later charged in connection with his death.
The tragedy shocked the local community and sparked renewed calls for action to tackle knife crime and youth violence.
