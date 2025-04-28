Former soldier Seadhna Wilson took a tactical approach to the London Marathon last Sunday, swapping his planned World War I uniform for a lighter Second World War desert kit.
Seadhna , 45, from Four Marks, had originally intended to run in the heavy wool uniform used by British troops in the trenches of northern France and Belgium.
But with high temperatures forecast, he did as any good soldier would, he adapted to the conditions and made the strategic decision to don the ‘desert fighting order’ worn by Montgomery’s forces at El Alamein.
Running for the Royal British Legion and carrying a giant Legion flag, he completed the marathon in five hours and 15 minutes, using a disciplined run-walk strategy.
Seadhna said: "It was definitely the right decision. Despite the warmth I managed to get round according to plan in a time of five hours and 15 minutes.
“This involved running for five minutes and walking for one, although I left a chunk of my right heel on the course from a peach-sized blister. I won’t be running in boots anytime soon!"
His efforts have already pushed him beyond his £2,000 fundraising target, though he’s continuing to collect donations for the charity.
"There was a full team of Royal British Legion runners on the course and we all met beforehand," he added.