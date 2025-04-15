“Some of the things I saw – you’re trained to carry a gun, but nothing prepares you for the scars of war,” said Alan, who now lives in Liphook and plans to rejoin the army as a reservist. “I was prepared to do my job as a mechanic and engineer, but then people start shooting at you and dropping mortars, and there’s no shelter – you just have to cross your fingers and hope it lands somewhere else. You’re just a six-man team out there, so you’re seriously vulnerable.