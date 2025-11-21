The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Godalming and Ash constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 21, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Godalming and Ash were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,902 out of 2,950,711 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,376 out of 1,032,637 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 725 out of 634,737 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 334 out of 173,209 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 325 out of 258,834 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 267 out of 105,383 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 243 out of 191,007 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 215 out of 108,890 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 196 out of 182,535 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 176 out of 125,346 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.