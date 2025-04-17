New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Waverley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Silver Sea at 50 Downing Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 74 Castle Street, Farnham, Surrey; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Hasletots at Grayswood Village Hall, Grayswood Road, Grayswood, Haslemere; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Maison Restaurant at Wrecclesham House, Wrecclesham Road, Wrecclesham, Farnham; rated on March 20
It means that of Waverley's 222 similar establishments with ratings, 153 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.