A public consultation will be launched to seek residents’ views over the county council’s preferred option for the major shake-up to local government.
Under the government’s plan, the two-tier system will be abolished, and larger unitary authorities, each covering a population of approximately 500,000 people, will be established in the region.
Hampshire County Council’s cabinet agreed on Thursday, July 18 that its proposal to create four unitary authorities in the region gives “equal weight to place”, “quality” and “financial resilience”.
The county council’s preferred reorganisation plan will establish the creation of three unitary authorities on the mainland and one on the Isle of Wight, resulting in a total of four authorities.
The authority’s proposal is:
North: Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, Rushmoor, Winchester.
South-East: Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth.
Isle of Wight.
The “pivotal moment” for the region, as described by Cllr Zoe Huggins, “will shape the communities for generations to come”.
She added: “The choices we make will define local government reorganisation for the next 50 years. Local democracy is not just for today, but it is for the future.”
Cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Lulu Bowerman, said that although she personally wouldn’t like LGR to go ahead, “we are where we are, and I think we’ve made the best choice”.
Councils across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight must submit final proposals for LGR to the government by September 26.
Leader of the county council, Cllr Nick Adams-King, said that in deciding the option, the council was “evidence-led”.
“Whilst it would have been ideal if we had all the 15 councils on the same journey, that wasn’t going to be possible because some of our colleagues wanted to ensure the place-led their choice for the future.
“We, however, have been very clear that we wanted to be evidence-led.”
He added that the option is based on “rigorous analysis” and aims “to protect vital services”, particularly for the most vulnerable residents.
“But it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not the only vision, there is no single right answer. Each proposal has merits and reflects different emphasis, whether on place or efficiency. What matters most is that we approach this process with openness, respect, and a shared commitment to do what is best for our residents.
“This is not about winning an argument, it’s about shaping a future that works.”
Following the agreement, a consultation will be launched on Monday, July 17 and will run for four weeks until Sunday, August 17.
Cllr Adams-King urged residents to get involved in the county’s consultation.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporter, he sent a message: “Four weeks of consultation from Monday. Do get involved in that. Whatever worries them, whatever they think is a good idea, let us know because all will help us to shape our proposal.”
“We will be listening to you.”
The leader indicated that after all proposals are submitted on September 26, “it will be on the hands of the Government”.
