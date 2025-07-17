Hampshire has received confirmation from the Government that devolution is going ahead, with a mayoral election for the county to take place next year.
The region is now set to gain its own powers over transport, housing, education, healthcare, and local economic development.
Devolution plans involve transferring powers from Westminster to Hampshire and the Solent region, alongside additional funding and investment.
In February, Hampshire and the Solent, along with Sussex and Brighton, Cumbria, Cheshire, Warrington, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Greater Essex, joined the Devolution Priority Programme (DPP).
This fast-track programme was the Government’s tool to expedite devolution in the country and establish strategic authorities that cover around 1.5 million people, led by elected mayors with devolved powers to drive economic growth, investment, and oversee planning and transport.
On Thursday, July 17, the Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, confirmed that the six authorities’ deals can move forward for the creation of a mayoral authority.
Hampshire and the Solent will hold a mayoral election next May.
Mr McMahon said: “We are taking the next step in our devolution revolution, shifting power out of Whitehall and into our communities as part of our Plan for Change.
“The six devolution priority areas are leading the way towards a new era of devolved power in England and a stronger relationship between central and local government. We stand ready to work with local leaders in realising their areas’ incredible potential.”
The breaking news was announced at the Hampshire County Council full council by the leader, Cllr Nick Adams-King, who said: “We’ve got devolution.”
