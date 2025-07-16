The measures come as part of urgent efforts to protect local water supplies and vulnerable river ecosystems during what has become one of the hottest and driest years on record.
The hosepipe ban, officially known as a Temporary Use Ban, comes after the driest spring in more than a century and the warmest June ever recorded.
As a result, the region’s delicate water sources, particularly the Test and Itchen chalk streams, are under intense strain. Water levels in these rare chalk streams, which supply most of the area's water, are now 24 percent below normal for this time of year.
The Environment Agency has formally declared the Solent and South Downs area to be in a state of “prolonged dry weather,” triggering a call to action across the region.
“We’re sorry we’re taking this step, but as other water companies have already done, we have to respond to the widespread and prolonged dry weather affecting our region,” said Tim McMahon, managing director of water.
“In our case, this means a hosepipe ban for our customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, to protect the health of our amazing chalk streams, which as one of the rarest habitats on earth has been compared to the Amazon Rainforest. We must act now to support the wildlife that live there, including Atlantic Salmon and Southern Damselfly.”
From today, residents are being urged to stop using hosepipes for watering gardens, filling paddling pools, or washing cars. A hosepipe can use up to 1,000 litres of water an hour – equivalent to one person’s total weekly water use. Swapping to watering cans or buckets can make an immediate difference.
“Our teams are working 24/7 to find and fix leaks faster than ever, using a wide range of innovative solutions like drones, sensors and even sniffer dogs,” Mr McMahon added.
“We’re ensuring that our pipes, reservoirs and water supply works are operating as efficiently as possible – but sadly this is not enough. We really need your help too so we can reduce use, and setting aside hosepipes can make a huge difference. Only by working together can we make sure there’s enough water to go around for customers and the environment. Thank you for your support.”
Long-term, the region is preparing for more sustainable water use. Major infrastructure projects are underway, including the UK’s first new reservoir in four decades, the first water recycling plant in the country, and extensive new water transfer systems linking to neighbouring water companies.
Although the hosepipe ban will be legally enforceable from 9am on Monday, July 21, 2025, households are being asked to start conserving water immediately to prevent a spike in usage that could worsen the situation and threaten supplies.
Certain exemptions to the ban will apply, including for customers on the Priority Services Register or those covered by WaterSure, such as individuals with mobility or health-related needs, including Blue Badge holders.
Full details, including a postcode checker, list of exemptions, and water-saving tips, are available on the water company’s website.
