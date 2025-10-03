Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says the funding gap for 2025/26 is the result of long-term underfunding.
Councillor Rhydian Vaughan, chairman of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority, highlighted the seriousness of the situation during a Hampshire County Council meeting on Thursday, October 2.
Cllr Vaughan said: “We haven’t been funded for years.
“The chief fire officer and I have written to the government explaining the situation.
“Portsmouth, Southampton, and Basingstoke and Dean MPs have written to government as well, and I’ll get to write to all Conservative MPs to get them to do something.
“But as yet we have heard nothing, but we live in hope.”
He confirmed that while the service is expected to manage through the current financial year without dipping into reserves, that will likely not be possible in 2025/26.
Cllr Vaughan said: “We will survive this coming year but the next one was going to be a bit tricky.
“Next year is going to be even harder, I suspect, which will be the time we are going to really need them.”
In August, former fire chief Neil Odin warned that £1.7m in proposed cuts were “untenable” decisions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.