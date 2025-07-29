In line with the Government’s devolution plan, the new mayor’s office will eventually assume the responsibilities of the police and crime commissioner, as well as oversee the governance of the fire authority – but not immediately.
During the Police and Crime Panel on July 28, PCC Donna Jones announced that the powers would not be transferred to the mayor until April 1, 2027.
She said that the decision was made by the Home Office to allow more time for the transition from one administration to another and to ensure all mechanisms are in place.
Mrs Jones said: “It’s to make sure staff who work in the Office of the PCC are transferred in time for the next financial year.”
Hampshire and the Solent is set to establish a new Mayoral Combined Authority for Southampton, Portsmouth, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight, with elections for a mayor to be held in May 2026.
Devolution plans involve transferring powers over transport, housing, education, healthcare, and local economic development from Westminster to Hampshire and the Solent region, alongside additional funding and investment.
Early this year, the region was included in the Devolution Priority Programme (DPP), a fast-track tool to expedite devolution in the country and establish strategic authorities that cover around 1.5 million people, with elected mayors holding devolved powers to drive and oversee these authorities.
As part of the role, a deputy mayor will be appointed for policing, fire, and criminal justice to take control over the office of the police and crime commissioner and, in some cases, the governance of the fire and rescue authority.
They will be responsible for holding the police to account, setting police and crime plans and budgets and becoming the elected voice of the public in policing.
On July 17, the Minister for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, confirmed the region’s deal for establishing a mayoral authority.
The announcement included the mayoral elections planned for May 2026, along with the transfer of powers to the deputy mayor effective from that date.
However, with the Home Office’s announcement, the office of the police and crime commissioner will be transferred over by April 2027.
