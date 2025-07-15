Petersfield Ramblers
Petersfield Ramblers went on an eight-mile walk from Fernhurst led by Fiona on July 9.
It was a hot and sunny day but the walk was broken up with stretches of cool woodland which eased things quite considerably.
Setting off from St Margaret’s Church, they crossed the green and headed up lanes and past cornfields towards Lower House Farm. Just past the farm there were a couple of ponds with masses of waterlilies, almost like a scene from a Monet painting.
Some of the party spotted some interesting molluscs in the water but they suspected they may not have been naturally occurring.
Trekking alongside what looked like several horse enclosures and along grassy paths, they passed a vineyard, and then through cool woodland and past an abundant apple orchard they emerged on to the picturesque Lurgashall village green, where they sat and drank coffee under a big tree overlooking the green.
One of the ramblers showed the others a very amusing inscription under a tree on the green about a dog called Chudleigh and his antics. He was obviously very beloved by all the locals.
Heading on up the lane and past another beautiful pond, they passed through a dark tunnelled path which emerged on to a field full of yellow ragwort, being munched on by Cinnabar moth caterpillars.
They stopped to stroke two small ponies and then continued through several gates and stiles and across fields to eventually head up the field towards Hobstevens Farm.
Crossing the road to Quell Road, they reached Quell Common, and after ascending through an overgrown path of ferns and brambles, and passing a pig enclosure where they stopped to admire three little porkers, they reached the top where they were afforded a stunning view across the valley.
There was a beautiful willow sculpture of a mother horse with its baby foal in one of the fields. They climbed a steep road past Blackdown House - part of the Weyborne Estate - and stopped for lunch in various spots of shade overlooking the expansive view.
The final section of the walk descended through woodland and back to Fernhurst Green. Fiona thanked everyone who turned up on such a hot day.
Alton RNLI
The Alton RNLI Fundraising Branch would like to thank the people of Alton who donated to its RNLI bucket collection in Alton High Street on June 28.
The branch raised a total of £421.58, which will go towards helping saves lives at sea and on beaches around the UK.
Frensham Pond Sailing Club
Frensham Pond Sailing Club hosted its annual ten-hour race on July 5, with a mission to raise £1,000 for motor neurone disease research.
Despite gusty wind and rain, the event saw an impressive turnout of 110 sailors in 22 boats, undeterred by the challenging weather conditions.
Motor neurone disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, wasting and eventually loss of mobility.
It is a devastating disease with no known cure, making fundraising efforts such as this crucial for supporting research and providing care for those affected.
Club spirit was palpable as the shore crew and spectators cheered on the determined sailors. The club not only met but significantly exceeded its fundraising target, raising more than £3,200 for this worthy cause.
In the sailing, line honours went to Ed Clifford and Tristan Harding in their ILCA 6. Special recognition was also given to Chris Brown and Matt Hall for their remarkable achievement of completing the full ten hours individually on the water.
The fleet comprised a diverse mix of single-handed, double-handed and Sailability boats, including the Hansa 303 and Hansa Liberty, with sailors of all ages and abilities participating.
The shore activities - including a raffle and auction made possible by donations from members and local businesses, plus the dedicated efforts of parent volunteers - added to the day's success. The event was a testament to the club's commitment to making a difference.
Friends of the South Downs
A new free membership programme, aimed at young adults aged 18 to 30, has recently been launched by the Friends of the South Downs.
The aim of the programme is to broaden and expand the membership base and strengthen community engagement among Generation Z.
By opening up its membership, the society hopes to hear from a more diverse audience and respond to the growing concerns posed by the climate crisis among young people.
David Green, chairman of Friends of the South Downs, said: "Young adults must be given the chance to influence what we do. We want to create a vibrant and inclusive member-based organisation that delivers on the expectations for all those who share our love of the South Downs.”
Social media and events co-ordinator Eloise Phillips said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young adults who share our love of this beautiful landscape to get involved and have their voice heard. We have been working to protect the future of the South Downs for decades and now find ourselves at a pivotal moment in time.
“When I helped to develop the idea, I wanted to encourage more young people to have their say in our campaign and the future of our charity. With rising climate anxiety and uncertainty over the future, we provide an environment where everyone can feel part of a community where environmental protection and nature biodiversity are at our core.”
To kick-start the launch of the free membership, the Friends have organised a series of free online events catering for young adults. These will explore themes from careers in conservation to the wildlife of the South Downs and the role of young people in environmental decision making.
The charity works with young people of all ages, from schoolchildren to university students, supporting projects that help to preserve and promote nature in the South Downs. It looks forward to welcoming new young adult members and expanding the South Downs community.
A young adult volunteer for the Friends, Dominic Owen, said: “Having recently volunteered for the charity, I am looking forward to signing up as a young adult member and making the most of the opportunities to get involved.
“As a recent university graduate entering the working world, the chance to volunteer with Friends of the South Downs and boost my CV with vital experience has been very useful when applying for jobs.”
For more details visit https://friendsofthesouthdowns.org.uk
The Coffee Mug
The scent of roses, the taste of home-made jam and the cheerful buzz of community spirit were all in abundance at the annual Coffee Mug Flower and Produce Show at St James’ Church in Rowledge, writes Graeme Main.
It was a day bursting with colour, creativity and culinary talent. With freshly picked flowers and perfectly baked sponges, residents of all ages came out in force to make the 2025 show the most successful yet.
There were 12 categories across three main sections. Trophies were awarded throughout the day, with Best in Show going to Robert Green for his vibrant display of vegetables beautifully presented in a traditional trug.
But the youngsters stole the show, charming visitors with their imaginative and visually stunning miniature gardens.
The flower displays were spectacular. Radiant roses and carefully curated table arrangements showcased the best of local gardens, offering a visual feast for every visitor.
In the domestic produce section there were classic Victoria sponges, crunchy ANZAC biscuits and rows of gleaming jars filled with home-made jam, jelly and marmalade.
The Coffee Mug wishes to thank the committee, especially Jan Clark and Mark Westcott, whose hard work helped bring the show to life.
Alresford Art Society
More than 700 visitors browsed the artwork on show at Alresford Art Society’s annual exhibition in the community centre and most took the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice competition for their favourite exhibit.
Jeannie Pakenham scooped the top prize with her watercolour A Moment in Time, with the runner-up being My Mum’s Kitchen in acrylic by Jenny Kennish. Jeannie won £50 and a glass trophy to keep for a year.
The exhibition, supported by Hellards estate agents, was opened by former mayor Cllr Russell Gordon-Smith, who was impressed by the artwork on display.
A local resident and regular visitor to the exhibition each year, he is a talented draughtsman and painter and hinted that he might become an art society member one day.
As mayor, Cllr Gordon-Smith was billed to open the 2024 exhibition, but could not attend because of the general election.
Society president Sue Gentry said: “The standard of entries was very high this year and many visitors commented on the quality of the artwork on display.
“It was a real taste of summer, with English country gardens, sunny landscapes, coastal scenes, sunsets, rivers, cool woodlands and memories of holidays in exotic places, as well as an abundance of blooms.”
The society wishes to thank Charly Savory, Barbara Fitzgerald and Jeannie Pakenham for hanging the show, and secretary Jen Boardman for doing the paperwork.
