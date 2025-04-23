Get ready as Haslemere Festival returns this May following its customary hiatus for the Fringe Festival, and this year’s edition promises to be especially poignant. Now in its 11th outing, the 2025 Festival will feature more than 50 events celebrating music, literature, local life and family entertainment. But the true jewel in this year’s crown is the centenary of the original Haslemere Festival of Early Music, founded by the pioneering Arnold Dolmetsch in 1925.
Dolmetsch, a French-born musician and master craftsman, settled in Haslemere in 1917. From his workshop at Jesses on Grayswood Road, he not only revived interest in early instruments – such as viols, lutes, and recorders – but also ignited a movement that would shape the future of historical performance. The original festival quickly became a cornerstone for early music aficionados, drawing musicians and scholars from across the globe.
After Arnold’s death in 1940, his son Carl took up the mantle, revolutionising music education by developing the first affordable plastic recorders and directing the festival until 1996. His daughter Jeanne continued the family legacy until the final early music festival in 2001. In all, the Haslemere Festival of Early Music ran for 77 uninterrupted years.
But the story didn’t end there. In 2004, with the blessing of the Dolmetsch family, the modern Haslemere Festival was born – an arts festival with a broader brief, but the same spirit of celebration. It now runs biennially, alternating with the Haslemere Fringe Festival since 2014.
This year’s festival promises something for everyone. Classical, jazz, folk, opera and choral performances will be headlined by international stars such as pianist Angela Hewitt and Classic FM’s Rising Star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Local favourites – the Haslemere Musical Society, Harlequin Chamber Choir and Mates & Godfree – will also take centre stage.
The calendar includes the ever-popular VE Day commemorations on Lion Green (May 10), the Little Lumpy Cycling Sportive, the RSPCA Dog Show and the Haslemere Classic Car Show. A series of 20 talks will explore topics as varied as Jane Austen, Benjamin Britten, artificial intelligence, The Great Escape, the geology of wine and even Wham!.
The highlight, however, is set to be the Dolmetsch Centenary Weekend on May 17–18. With performances by early music specialists Palisander, Chris Orton and Slava Sidorenko – and appearances by Marguerite Dolmetsch, Brian Blood and Philip Thorby – the weekend will pay tribute to the Dolmetsch family's enduring influence.
The festival also embraces the digital age by offering live-streamed talks and concerts, ensuring accessibility for those unable to attend in person. It also continues to build strong connections with local schools and organisations, offering students and residents opportunities to engage with the arts.
Through collaborations with groups such as HHH Concerts, schoolchildren have attended live performances by professional musicians, including lunchtime concerts featuring international pianists and chamber ensembles. These initiatives provide young audiences with exposure to high-quality music and aim to inspire future participation in the arts.