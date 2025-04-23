Get ready as Haslemere Festival returns this May following its customary hiatus for the Fringe Festival, and this year’s edition promises to be especially poignant. Now in its 11th outing, the 2025 Festival will feature more than 50 events celebrating music, literature, local life and family entertainment. But the true jewel in this year’s crown is the centenary of the original Haslemere Festival of Early Music, founded by the pioneering Arnold Dolmetsch in 1925.