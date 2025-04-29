Haslemere U3A will welcome historian Dr James Jinks as its May speaker at Haslemere Hall on Monday, May 12 at 2pm.
Dr Jinks will give a fascinating talk on The Silent Deep, his acclaimed history of the Royal Navy Submarine Service since 1945, written in collaboration with Lord Hennessy. Drawing on privileged access to submariners, officials and classified material, the book offers an unprecedented glimpse into one of Britain’s most secretive military forces.
From Cold War patrols to life below the surface, Dr Jinks will explore the technology, strategy and human stories behind the silent service. A former Cabinet Office adviser, he is also the author of A Very British Bomb, a forthcoming history of the UK’s nuclear weapons programme.