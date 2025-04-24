There were dramatic scenes for motorists after a lorry caught fire on the A333 near Hindhead on Wednesday morning (April 23), causing delays for drivers heading past the M&S store.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze broke out on Portsmouth Road at around 9am. One fire engine was sent to the scene and firefighters quickly brought the flames under control. No injuries were reported, and the fire service confirmed the blaze was accidental. The ambulance service was not called.
The crew handed the scene over to Surrey Police for traffic management and left at approximately 9.29am.
The incident caused temporary disruption while recovery work took place, but the road was fully reopened later in the morning.