She said the policy, which came into effect on January 1, has already triggered school closures and major cutbacks, with The Royal School in Haslemere among the latest casualties. But former parent at the school, James Woodgate dismissed this, saying he saw a “mass exodus of teachers” after UL took over the school and questioned whether investment was ever the priority. He had seen the school struggling for years, which was why he moved his children long before Labour came into power.