Five boys from Camelsdale Primary School have gone the extra mile for cancer research, completing a 10km sponsored run and raising over £1,000 for the charity.
Noah Roe, Alex Medland, Arthur Juniper, Owen Edmonds, and Sam Green, all aged 9-10, tackled the challenge alongside their fathers – George Roe, Chris Medland, Alex Edmonds, and Ben Green. Together, they ran a full 10km loop of Longmoor, finishing in an impressive 1 hour and 3 minutes.
The boys were inspired to take on the run in memory of loved ones who have fought cancer.
Their hard work and teamwork earned praise from their headmistress, Mrs Palmer, who said: “WOW… I am so proud of them, and it is wonderful to see how they are altogether. It was a real team effort! Amazing! What a huge sum of money too… Hope they now rest a bit ahead of the week coming!!”
In addition to the run, the boys enjoyed a residential PGL trip to the Isle of Wight. Their 10km run, however, highlights their commitment and teamwork. With nearly £1,000 raised, they have shown that even the youngest members of our community can make a big difference.
One donor said: “Alex, Noah, Owen, Arthur J and Sam, your efforts are truly inspiring. Keep up the amazing work!”
Cancer Research UK reports that every four minutes, someone in the UK dies from cancer, and approximately 40.5 per cent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes. Cancer will affect us all in some way or another. Almost everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with it or may have had to live with it themselves, so it is vital that fund-raising challenges like this continue so we can to beat this disease.