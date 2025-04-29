Haslemere’s new sensory garden was officially opened by Mayor Oliver Leach on Saturday, as part of the town’s Earth Day celebrations at Haslemere Museum.
The garden, designed and built free of charge by local firm Transform Landscapes, features wheelchair-accessible paths, scented plants, seating areas and decorative arches, all intended to stimulate the senses.
The opening was the highlight of an Earth Day event supported by Haslemere Town Council’s Green Grant, which drew more than 700 visitors and featured 19 environmental organisations.
Museum Chair Melanie Odell said the garden was “a testament to the dedication of staff, volunteers and local businesses”, transforming “this rough patch of land into a thing of beauty” that will offer a space for reflection and calm.