Haslemere artist Phil Bates is set to unveil his latest public work – a stainless steel memorial honouring railway workers who lost their lives in the World Wars. Haslemere's iconic signal box, a fixture since 1895, is set to be transformed into a memorial and heritage centre as part of the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations. The Grade II-listed structure will cease operations in November 2025 when control transfers to the Basingstoke Rail Operations Centre.
The Haslemere Signal Box Trust, in collaboration with Network Rail, plans to preserve the signal box and establish a memorial garden commemorating the 636 London & South Western Railway staff who perished in the World Wars. This initiative coincides with the 80th anniversary of VE Day and aims to honour the sacrifices of railway workers.
Bates brings his signature style to this new tribute. The memorial features three laser-cut stainless steel sections, each 8mm thick and 64cm long, incorporating traditional British Rail totem shapes and lettering, with black enamel detailing for contrast. Phil said it was an honour to contribute to the project that is not just for those who served, but also for the many sacrifices they had to undertake.
Phil is no stranger to memorials, having previously designed Grayshott's tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, unveiled in 2024. Commissioned by Grayshott Parish Council and funded by Grayshott Pottery, the stainless steel piece was crafted by artisans from Lindford and Bordon. The memorial stands in Grayshott Village Square, honouring the late Queen's legacy.
Spencer Marsh of Forbes Design assisted with CAD drawings and fabrication, ensuring the memorial's completion ahead of the VE Day unveiling on May 8, 2025.
The signal box will also house railway memorabilia, serving as an educational resource and visitor attraction. The Haslemere Signal Box Trust continues to spearhead heritage activities, preserving the town's rich railway history for future generations.