Haslemere will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with two events to honour the occasion – a remembrance service on Thursday, May 8, and a community celebration on Saturday, May 10.
The May 8 service will take place at the town’s war memorial at 10am, to remember those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War. This date marks the exact anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in 1945, when peace was declared across Europe.
Two days later, the town will host a free family event on Lion Green from 3pm to 9pm. The event is sponsored by Haslemere Town Council, Haslemere Events, the Shottermill Great War Memorial Trust and the Haslemere Festival.
A highlight will be a full-size replica Spitfire on display, with a genuine WWII Spitfire flypast scheduled for the opening ceremony. For a chance to join the pilot in the sky, a special raffle is being held – only 200 tickets are available at £20 each, with a maximum of five tickets per person.
The event will have music by Rhythm & Groove Big Band, the Music Works Choir, Blue Ray swing band, singer Sarah Prescott and a ukulele group. Talks and wartime-themed exhibits will also take place in marquees.
Schools are contributing handmade poppies for two large wreaths to be displayed at St Christopher’s Church, while shops across town will dress their windows with VE Day themes.
From Tuesday 6 to Saturday, May 10, the combined churches of Haslemere will host a special Pray for Peace interactive prayer space at Haslemere Methodist Church. All ages are invited to light candles, reflect, and engage with activities centred on remembrance and peace. It will be open each morning and all day on Saturday.
All proceeds will support the RBL. To volunteer or enter the raffle, contact [email protected] or [email protected]