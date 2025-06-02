Rosemary Laird, known professionally as photographer Rosemary Calvert with more than 12,000 images on Getty Images, has turned her attention to writing – and at 80, shows no sign of slowing down.
Her new memoir, A Woman of Fortitude, published in March 2025, follows her first book, Covid Chronicles in Rhyme (2022), and has already received glowing reviews from Haslemere locals and readers as far afield as Australia and Texas.
Spanning decades and continents — from post-war England to Canada, Borneo, Malaysia, and the United States — the memoir captures a life full of upheaval, discovery, and determination. It has been described as “hard to put down” and “a source of inspiration.”
One reviewer praised Laird’s ability to reflect deeply without ever wallowing: “She writes like a friend might tell you her story over tea – full of vivid detail and unfiltered honesty.”
The book touches on universal themes: identity, resilience, motherhood, reinvention. From starting over in foreign countries to raising children through instability, Laird’s story is one of courage not shouted, but steadily lived.
She also brings a photographer’s eye to her writing – scenes are richly painted, from Texan heat to the icy landscapes of Iceland. Her storytelling invites the reader to walk beside her, not just observe from a distance.
Rosemary hopes A Woman of Fortitude will spark conversation in book clubs and among women of all ages.
Available now from The Haslemere Bookshop, Waterstones, WH Smith, Amazon, and all good independent bookshops.
