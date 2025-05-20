Shop owners in Haslemere say they’re seeing a clear drop in shoplifting after a rocky few months — and it’s thanks to better police visibility and a unified push from local traders.
Just months ago, tensions were running high at the Policing Our Community meeting, where local retailers voiced anger over rising theft, low police visibility, and lengthy reporting processes.
Cllr Oliver Leach, former mayor and owner of Oliver’s Café, was among those who spoke out at the time.
“We offered help to the borough commanders — and they told us that kind of offer had never come from a town council before,” he said. “We asked for more visibility, and since then, PCSO John Savage has been regularly patrolling. Just seeing his car parked outside the town hall acts as a real deterrent. For the first time in a long time, it feels like we’re being listened to.”
Leach also pointed to the difficult financial climate for shop owners. “Six or seven years ago, many shops had owners at arm’s length. Now, everyone’s back behind the till because margins are so tight. If £80 of stock disappears once a week, we really feel it. But if that’s down to £50 a month? That’s a huge improvement.”
Previously, Haslemere traders felt like they were on their own, warning each other about shoplifters via a WhatsApp group. Melissa King of Marley Flowers — a Haslemere institution for more than five decades — said it used to ping constantly with theft alerts.
“It was relentless. But since the police presence increased, it’s slowed down considerably,” she said. “Now it rarely pings.” Still, the impact lingers. “We have cards outside the shop for £2.99, and they get stolen all the time — £60 a week adds up fast. When I do stock take are realise things have been taken, it makes me feel violated.”
But traders are also keen to reassure shoppers, particularly after sensationalised national coverage inaccurately painted Haslemere as overrun by crime.
“We’ve had customers say they were afraid to come in because they thought they’d be spied on — but that’s not who we are,” King added. “We just want people to feel welcome and safe when shopping in town.”
Sandy Capra, who owns Rock n Shards, agreed the situation has improved.
“It used to be awful. Sometimes gangs come in and sweep the shelves, but 90 per cent of the time, it’s just people who see an opportunity and take it,” she said. “It does feel like a betrayal because it has to be someone you’ve spoken to and thought was lovely. But things are definitely much better now. I’m grateful for the changes.”
Surrey Police say they’re committed to keeping that momentum going. PCSO John Savage, now a familiar figure on Haslemere’s High Street, said:“We know the town has had concerns about retail crime, and we’re grateful for the support from residents and businesses. We’ve worked hard to build relationships and hope people feel reassured by the increase in foot patrols and engagement events.”
Across Surrey, results are encouraging: in the past year, the police has achieved a four-fold increase in the number of charges for shoplifting — more than 800 cases.
With the arrest rate for shoplifting more than doubling to 24 per cent this year, while the solved outcome rate had risen to 23.5 per cent — up from around 16 per cent last year, and just 11 per cent the year before.
“Alongside PC Ridley, I enjoy my role as the neighbourhood’s community officer,” he said. “We are committed to tackling local issues and work hard to build relations with local businesses to help prevent retail crime, such as shoplifting.
“Haslemere and its surrounding villages are beautiful places with strong communities. They deserve to be protected from criminals. We encourage people to keep reporting incidents — even minor ones — so we can keep improving. And if anyone sees me or PC Ridley out and about, please stop us for a chat.”
To report shoplifting or anti-social behaviour, visit the Surrey Police website. In an emergency, always dial 999. For ongoing concerns, PCSO Savage can be contacted directly at [email protected]