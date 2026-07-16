Feedback is being sought from parents in Farnham and Haslemere as three play areas in Waverley Borough are set for a makeover.
Waverley Borough Council (WBC) wants residents to have a say on plans to revamp the Middlefield and Oak Cottages Play Areas in Farnham and the forlorn Border Road Play Area in Haslemere.
It’s part of the council’s ongoing bid to improve play facilities across the borough.
Feedback from the three consultations will help inform the designs for “new and improved” play areas at each facility with WBC encouraging residents, families and regular users of each site to share their views.
All three consultations close at 6pm on Sunday, August 9, to take part visit www.waverley.gov.uk/playareas
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