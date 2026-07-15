The owner of a two popular Italian restaurants in Surrey is taking a punto on Petersfield.
Carlo Papagni has promised diners an authentic taste of Italy as he’s opening a restaurant at 6 High Street.
The eatery will be his third after Carlo Italian Bistro-Deli in Haslemere and Carlo Italia in Great Bookham.
His ambitions for Petersfield are nothing new as the restauranteur as he’s been eyeing up a move to the East Hampshire town for a few years.
He said: “I opened in Haslemere a few years ago now but just before that I came to Petersfield.
“Sadly, there was nothing on the market then, which was a shame because I think it’s such a vibrant place.
“But a friend of mine owns the freehold, here. He said to me ‘I bought the freehold and thought of you’ so I had a look, thought it was great, and signed.”
Carlo’s is expected to open on September 2 and replaces Restaurant Six, which closed around Christmas and never reopened.
Diners can expect Italian cuisine “from the heart” with the man from Milano looking forward to saying a big Buongiorno to customers.
“We will have lovely authentic Italian food – everything will be 100 per cent authentic,” said Carlo, who moved to the UK in the late 1980s.
“I specialise in homemade lasagne from scratch, start to finish, but every dish is from the heart. I want it to be perfect.
“When we have the launch there will be glasses of prosecco and wine, and I’ve invited my Haslemere customers, friends and family to come, as well.”
Like many Italian cooks, Carlo is deeply passionate about food and was inspired by his mum, and often called her for culinary advice even after moving to the UK more than 35 years ago.
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