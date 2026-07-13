Two Surrey care homes joined forces in Haslemere to celebrate the diverse backgrounds of their residents and staff.
Residents, families and team members from Brownscombe Care Residences and Surrey Heights Dementia Care Centre in Wormley came together for a Multicultural Day at Brownscombe.
The event featured a barbecue alongside dishes from around the world, including shawarma, Bulgarian cuisine and Greek salads. Residents, relatives and staff also wore traditional dress, sharing stories about their heritage and introducing others to different customs and traditions.
A highlight of the afternoon was a visit from neighbouring Jamia Ahmadiyya School, where two pupils wrote residents' and visitors' names in Arabic on decorative cards for them to take home.
Molly McWilliams, wellbeing coordinator at Brownscombe Care Residences, said the event had created "really special moments" for everyone involved.
She said: "There was colour, music, food, dancing and so much laughter, but the loveliest part was seeing people share pieces of who they are with one another.
"Our residents really enjoyed trying different foods, seeing the traditional outfits and having their names written in Arabic by our neighbours from Jamia Ahmadiyya School. It sparked lots of conversation between residents, families, team members and visitors."
Mr Hafiz Rabbi, of Jamia Ahmadiyya School, said it had been "a real pleasure" to take part in the celebration.
He added: "Writing everyone's names in Arabic was a simple gesture, but it was lovely to see how much interest and happiness it brought. Multicultural Day was a beautiful opportunity to share a little of our culture, learn from others and spend time with people in the local community."
The event formed part of CHD Living's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful experiences that reflect residents' lives, identities and interests while helping them stay connected to the traditions and communities that matter to them.
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