A Hampshire family whose young son lost his life in a road collision are backing a new initiative aimed at saving lives on the roads.
Emma Wilding’s 19-year-old son Taylor died following a motorcycle collision in June last year.
She is now urging other young riders to sign up for SmartRide, a new free course aimed at helping inexperienced motorcyclists ride safely.
SmartRide, funded by Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, combines classroom learning with observed rides alongside Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary roads policing motorcyclists. It is aimed specifically at young motorcyclists who have not yet acquired the skills and experience of older riders.
Ms Wilding said: "Every child losing their life is one too many. Motorcycle accidents, in part, can be prevented. Our hope is that SmartRide helps to ensure young or inexperienced riders are better equipped to take to the road whilst doing something they love.
"Taylor had his whole life ahead of him, he had a big group of friends, he was days away from starting his dream job, he was a bright light in the lives of us all, he was a gentleman, he was caring, compassionate and endlessly kind.
“He loved with his whole heart and saw the best in people. His laughter filled any room he was in. He was an incredible friend and an even better son.
"He didn't need to die, he wasn't riding erratically, he wasn't speeding, indeed the last person to see him alive noted how considerately he was riding as he overtook them on their bicycle. This collision robbed him of his future and robbed me of my son.
"He may have only been here for 7,073 short days, but we will carry the excruciating pain of his death for the rest of our days. His legacy of effortless kindness will live on forever through me, his dad Marc, his big sister Brooke, his brother Ethan and our extended family.
“We will make sure of this until our last breaths, in Taylor's name."
Acting Inspector Tom Waller, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary's Roads Policing Unit, said: "The pain of losing a loved one so young is an awful and tragic thing to experience. I want to thank Emma and all of Taylor's family for sharing their story with us.
"Emma has had a huge impact on the young riders we have taught on this new course so far and I am positive that her powerful words will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
"As roads policing officers, we have seen far too many families like Taylor's that have been shattered by the devastating news that their loved one has died on the road. We are committed to helping avoid other tragedies like this from happening and we know education is a huge part of that."
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added: "Taylor's death is a devastating reminder of how quickly lives can change.
"I would urge any young rider, or any parent whose son or daughter rides a scooter or motorcycle, to sign up for SmartRide.
"If it spares one family the pain Emma has gone through, it's worth it.
"I would like to thank Emma for her incredible courage in sharing Taylor's story.
"At the most difficult time in her life, she has chosen to help protect others, and I know her words will stay with the young people who take part in this course."
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