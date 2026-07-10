The cost of policing derby games between Hampshire’s two biggest football teams rivals is set to be £500,000.
Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said Hampshire police have set aside the cash for when Portsmouth and Southampton meet in the next season’s Championship campaign.
Speaking at the recent Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Panel, Ms Jones outlined the cost set to be paid by the police force.
She said: “Unfortunately, Southampton Football Club did not get promoted, so they are in the same league as Portsmouth.
“This means another £500,000 for two football matches – 180 minutes of football.
“These will be played at both grounds over the next year.”
The commissioner can charge each football club £32,000 to contribute toward the high cost. However, they only have to pay for policing their own property.
Ms Jones said: “The majority of the policing operation is leading into the city of Southampton. It is those routes in and out that are as at risk as being in and around the stadium itself.
“Southampton Football Club doesn’t have to pay for anything past the [Ted Bates] statue outside.”
She added: “At Fratton Park in Portsmouth, it’s even worse because Frogmore Road takes you right up to the entrance, and it is a residential street. Portsmouth Football Club doesn’t have to pay for any of that either.”
Southampton will face Portsmouth at home on Sunday, October 11, while Portsmouth will then take on Southampton at Fratton Park on February 28, 2027.
Last season, trouble flared at the Portsmouth ground after seats were ripped out of the stands and thrown into the air after full-time.
Seven men were jailed in 2020 for their involvement in large-scale disorder after the Portsmouth vs Southampton FC Carabao Cup football match on September 24, 2019.
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