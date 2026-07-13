A youngster has been airlifted to hospital and children have been injured following a freak accident involving a fallen tree at a play camp near Hindhead.
Emergency services were called to the PGL Activity Centre on Marchants Hill in Tilford Road, Beacon Hill, around 1.40pm today (Monday, July 13).
Multiple crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, including a Critical Care Paramedic, rushed to the scene along with colleagues from their South Central counterparts.
Hampshire & IoW Air Ambulance also attended along with police and crews from local fire services.
A spokesperson for SECAS said: “One patient was airlifted to a London hospital with a serious leg injury.
“Six patients with less serious injuries were taken to Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford for further medical treatment.
“Eleven patients were assessed and treated at the scene and then discharged from our care.”
The Herald and Post has approached both Surrey Police and Fire & Rescue Service for more details while local MP, Greg Stafford, says he’s been made aware of the details.
He said: “While there are, thankfully, no reported fatalities, emergency services remain on site.
“Surrey Police and Fire are working closely with PGL, who are supporting those affected. I have been in contact with Surrey Police and PGL to offer my support.
“My thoughts are with the children involved, their families, and all those affected. I am grateful for the swift and professional response of our emergency services.”
The PGL Activity Centre at Marchants Hill is a residential outdoor adventure centre offering activities such as climbing, zip-lining, archery and canoeing for school groups and young people.
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