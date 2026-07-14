Haslemere's ambition to become the UK's first Town of Culture may have fallen short, but organisers have vowed to turn the disappointment into an opportunity by launching their own programme of cultural celebrations in 2028.
The town was not among the 15 places shortlisted for the Government's inaugural UK Town of Culture competition, despite a campaign that highlighted Haslemere's thriving arts scene, community spirit and rich heritage. The competition attracted 398 applications from across the UK, with the winning town set to receive £3 million to stage a year-long programme of events.
Now, members of the bid committee say the work that went into the application has laid the foundations for a lasting cultural legacy.
Committee member Jo Mackay said the bid had shone a spotlight on both the town's strengths and areas where more could be done.
She said: "Whilst Haslemere may not have been shortlisted, the process of putting this bid together has drawn attention both to what Haslemere can already be proud of, but also where there are gaps that need to be met.
"The work has identified the need to ensure that Haslemere's cultural life should be celebrated and supported, but also that it should be made accessible to everyone within our community.
"Exciting new relationships and collaborations are already being formed as a result of this work, but of course, the committee are keen to hear from anyone who would like to be involved in putting together our own Town of Culture celebrations.
"However big or small your idea, or whatever your interest, the committee are keen to include as many people as possible to ensure we reflect our entire community. So many ideas don't need a national title or a multi-million pound programme to bring them to fruition and the committee want to ensure that the process of submitting a bid reaps dividends for Haslemere for years to come."
Ken Griffiths, who has championed the bid from the outset, said the committee was determined to ensure the momentum generated by the campaign was not lost.
He said: "It is a real shame that we did not make the shortlist for the 2028 Town of Culture. However, the committee who instigated the bid are determined to build upon the application and make 2028 our own Town of Culture. As a town we have so much to offer, so let's celebrate all the cultural aspects of the town together."
Residents, community groups, artists and organisations are now being encouraged to come forward with ideas for events and projects that could form part of Haslemere's own Town of Culture celebrations in 2028, with organisers hoping the spirit of the original bid will continue to benefit the town for years to come.
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