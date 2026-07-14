Students at a Hindhead school have raised £1,000 for a charity supporting children and young people with complex medical needs after organising a series of fundraising events.
The student leadership team at OneSchool Global (OSG) Hindhead Campus raised the money over the last two school terms for Naomi and Jack's, formerly known as Naomi House and Jacksplace, an independent children's hospice.
Naomi and Jack's provides specialist hospice care, nursing and family support for children and young adults with complex medical needs, as well as respite breaks and 24-hour end-of-life care.
Jackie Benn, from Naomi and Jack's, visited the school to accept the donation and spoke to pupils during an assembly about the hospice's work and the difference community fundraising makes.
Student Megan, who helped organise the fundraising, said: "We were extremely grateful to Jackie Benn from Naomi and Jack's for giving up her time to present a very eye-opening and enlightening assembly to our whole school. She highlighted the amazing and life-changing work they provide for families and children who suffer life-limiting disabilities.
"As a school, we raised £1,000 to donate to this wonderful charity. We are very proud to be working with charities who care for those less fortunate than ourselves."
Ms Benn thanked the students for their efforts, saying support like theirs helps the hospice continue caring for families when they need it most.
Acting campus principal Liam Rowland said: "We are extremely proud of their commitment, responsibility, care and compassion demonstrated throughout the process."
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