The New Ashgate Gallery in Farnham has announced the 17 finalists for its Surrey Artist of the Year 2026 exhibition.
They are Stephanie Draper, Lorelei Hopkins, AJ Studio, Sophie Brogden, Becca Clegg, Jennifer Dalcie, Sarah Cox, Liane Matthews, Chantelle Watson, Jane Alexander, Kate Alger, Diana Croft, Jane Silk, Shirley Watson, Fiona Millais, Jean Tolkovsky and Amy Mears.
Voting starts at the private view on September 11 at 6pm and continues until midday on October 13. The exhibition runs from September 12 until November 7.
The winner will be announced on October 23 at 6.30pm. They will receive a £2,000 bursary towards a solo exhibition and community workshop activity during the following year.
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