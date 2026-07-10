Pub royalty has come to East Hampshire as the team behind a popular boozer in Farnham have taken over a legendary hostelry near Petersfield.
Owen Hutchinson and Rose Riley of the Queens Head are living the dream after taking over The Pub With No Name.
The couple, along with Rose’s brother, Jack Riley, are thrilled to be new custodians of the famous pub near Froxfield given its history and lore.
And it may have been fate, as Rose fell in love with the PWNN – its official name is The White Horse, but no-one calls it that – long before getting the call from Fullers.
She said: “A few years ago I was talking to the area manager and I told her ‘I’ve found the most amazing pub’. I told her the name and she said ‘it’s mine’.
“She rang about three months ago and said would you be interested so the rest is history.
“Everyone knows the state of the pub industry at the moment and although we love the Queens Head and have been there a long time, we can’t really survive with just one so having another was a necessity.
“We needed to expand but to the right place. Fullers had this on the table and we just couldn’t say no.”
Rose, Owen and Jack insist their new acquisition will not affect the Queens Head as their pub on The Borough “runs like clockwork” thanks to its amazing close-knit team.
They will divvy their time between the two with Owen talking excitingly about the “big things” they’ve got planned for their new digs in the sticks.
He said: “The most important thing for this year is getting families involved and having people enjoy this great pub and everything it’s got over the summer.
“This place has got such a great feeling and so many amazing stories and we really want to continue that. It’s quite a hard place to find but that’s part of the appeal.”
“When you step into that doorway it’s like you’ve stepped back in time,” said Rose, adding: “It’s locked in time and it’s a feeling that money can’t buy.
“Some of the regulars have been drinking her since they were 17 and they’re now in their 70s.”
One of the pub’s big selling points is the grounds, with a playpark being recently added and plans in the pipeline to bring back camping and the legendary beer festival.
Kids can also take an electric go kart for a spin around a bail course, with events for children planned every day throughout the summer holidays.
The new menu has also gone done well with “amazing” new chef David Finch focusing on seasonality.
“The bottom line is, this is a family-run pub,” said Rose.
“The Queens Head is a boozer, the focus isn’t really on food, but the PWNN is a destination.”
Owen added: “We want to establish ourselves, not just as a food destination, but a summer destination. This is our big welcome.”
That “big welcome” really kicks off today (Saturday, July 11) with the pub holding a Family Summer Weekender.
Visitors can expect food trucks, live music, a bouncy castle with a visit by the Fullers Dray Horses being a further highlight.
Activities will take place from midday to 6pm on both days, call 01420 627049 or look for thepubwithnonamehampshire on Instagram for more.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.