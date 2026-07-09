One of the world’s oldest branches of the Royal British Legion has been saved from closure after a former mayor of Petersfield stepped into the breach.
The Petersfield branch of the RBL will continue to serve the Armed Forces family locally as James Deane has agreed to become chairman until the group’s AGM in November.
The move – coupled with the appointment of a new committee – should give the group some “breathing space” following the calling of a meeting that could have ended 105 years of history.
Chris Paige called the Special General Meeting after announcing his resignation as chairman, citing personal reasons and work commitments for his decision.
The move, coupled with struggles to recruit more members, left four options on the table: to form a new committee, amalgamation, to become a County Supported Branch, or the unthinkable prospect of closure.
“We are one of the oldest branches in the world, but let’s not hide from the fact what we decide tonight as a branch could have some very serious implications on veterans we support here in Petersfield,” said Mr Paige.
The group’s president, David Lodrick, called the current predicament an “exceptional shame” but said the branch would persevere with a “cunning plan” in the pipeline.
And persevere they will, with audible sighs of relief being heard as the options for closure and amalgamation were quickly ruled out during the town hall meeting.
John Davies, Vice-Chairman of the Hampshire County RBL, outlined what would happen if the Petersfield RBL became a County Supported Branch (CSB). While the move would leave maintain the branch’s presence in the community, its committee would be dissolved and funds transferred into a central Hampshire pot.
But Mr Davies insisted the move didn’t have to be permanent, as the New Milton RBL got their committee back to full strength after becoming a CSB.
He said: “We will do everything in our power to keep branches going because at the end of the day branches are the lifeblood of the RBL.”
While the issue of replacing Mr Paige was one of the biggest facing the group, the public’s response on the night was encouraging. Chris’s brother, Martin, and concerned resident Fiona Black both offered to shadow committee members, before James Deane was given a round of applause after agreeing to becoming chair.
“I was appalled to see the lack of support in the area was affecting membership,” said Fiona, who attended after reading the Post’s story about the RBL meeting and plight.
“I’m horrified and just want to give support where I can.”
And the meeting also finished on a touching note, with Mr Lodrick presenting Chris with a tankard and framed certificate in thanks for his “exemplary” service.
Mr Lodrick went on to thank Mr Paige for his “unwavering dedication” and “incredible leadership”, calling him the “mainstay” of the organisation.
Mr Paige said: “Being the chairman of this branch has been one of the greatest honours of my life.
“We’re not ready for county support just yet.”
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