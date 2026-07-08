A Hampshire man who broke into a Rother Valley house with the likely aim of sexually assaulting a teenage girl is facing a hefty spell in prison.
Christopher Buxey was arrested after a 13-year-old girl woke up to find him standing over her bed, wearing a balaclava and clutching cable ties. Her screams alerted her parents, who were assaulted in his unsuccessful bid to escape.
The 42-year-old of Privett Place, Gosport, was detained until the police arrived at the property a few miles east of Petersfield.
Buxey was later charged with attempted kidnap (common law), knowingly or recklessly trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, and actual bodily harm.
He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 6 June, where he was remanded into custody.
At the Portsmouth Crown court hearing on Monday, he pleaded guilty to trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, and actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnap but instead admitted a charge of attempted false imprisonment, which was accepted by the court.
Buxey also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child in connection with a separate investigation in Hampshire.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on 25 September.
Detective Chief Inspector Ali Hutchings said: "These were highly distressing ordeals for the victims and their families who are continuing to receive support from specialist trained officers.
"Officers in Sussex and Hampshire have been working tirelessly to collate evidence to bring these cases to court and we now await the sentencing of Buxey after his guilty pleas."
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