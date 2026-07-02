A woman has been banned from contacting Hampshire’s police chief in all forms after a quest for justice turned into a four-year campaign of sustained harassment.
Southampton Magistrates Court heard that Donna Jones was routinely harassed by Teresa Skelton between 2021 and 2024 at engagements throughout Hampshire.
The 65-year-old from Winchester always maintained she was holding public office to account, with her grievance over the handling of a separate police investigation fuelling claims of corruption.
But her confrontational nature and penchant for “creating a scene” also led to intimidation, heightened anxiety and changes in security.
The court heard the “initially cordial” relationship between Skelton and the Hampshire Police & Crime Commissioner started to break down around 2021.
Her repeated appearances led to security being increased, with Skelton calling for then Chief Constable Olivia Pinkey to be sacked during a meeting in 2022.
Skelton also filmed and confronted Mrs Jones during a Law Sunday service in Winchester Cathedral in 2023, before bagging a front row seat and filming the chief at the infamous Petersfield AGM in April 2024.
Donna’s appearance was controversial, as the town council asked the Conservative to speak about the new police station while she was standing for PCC election.
“As Mrs Jones started to speak she was interrupted several times by other members of the public in relation to her appearance,” said the prosecution.
“Due to an incident Skelton was asked to leave and became disruptive. She walked towards Mrs Jones with papers, made various accusations towards her in a loud voice before the police intervened.”
Mrs Jones said in a statement she still feels anxious about the incident in Festival Hall and that Skelton’s “sustained” harassment had affected her working abilities.
She said: “I know people have the right to voice their opinion but I feel Teresa Skelton’s behaviour is fixated, sustained and intimidating.”
It was suggested in mitigation that people in public office were becoming too soft to criticism before the unrelated investigation was cited as a possible motive.
The defence said: “There was a police investigation which initially resulted in no charge, but considerably later on a reinvestigation started, involving a conviction for the most serious of offences.”
“There appears to be some justification (for the Petersfield offence) as it was in purdah. She might have gone over the top but she had nonetheless reason to protest.”
In summing up, the judge noted that Skelton “felt the justice system was against her” and that she clearly harboured aggression against Mrs Jones.
But he criticised Skelton for having no concept of the impact her behaviour had on Mrs Jones, saying her actions had gone “beyond robust”.
Skelton was handed an 18-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement and prohibited activity requirement, and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.
But perhaps more seriously, she was also handed a ten-year restraining order that prohibits her from making any contact, directly or indirectly, with Mrs Jones, including on social media, and posting content about her online.
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