A group with grand designs for a plot on the edge of Petersfield will hold a landmark meeting next week.
Festival Hall will host the Annual General Meeting of the Petersfield Community Land Trust next Tuesday, July 7.
People who attend the group’s 7.30pm meeting in the Rose Room can learn more about the current status of their bid to create a small self and custom-build housing development off Reservoir Lane.
A small number of affordable houses, which will be rented to local residents, are also part of the plans which recently came before the South Downs National Park Authority.
“We’ve got some exciting news regarding the progress made and the plan going forward,” said a spokesperson for the PCLT.
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