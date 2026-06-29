A wine merchant is pulling out of Petersfield after more than a decade at a gateway site in the town centre.
Lavant Street is losing another cherished independent business as the General Wine Company is closing tomorrow (Tuesday, June 30).
Its staff and remaining stock will be transferred to the Station Road branch in Liphook with a clearance sale currently taking place.
The GWC has been a cornerstone of the shopping street for more than 16 years, opening in 2009 on the corner of Charles Street.
But despite being one of the first shops en-route from the station into the town centre, there’s been a downturn recently with bosses making the difficult decision to close and consolidate.
“It’s down to general market conditions, really, the store has just lost its way,” said a spokesperson on Monday.
While it remains much-loved and renowned for its independent businesses, Lavant Street isn’t looking quite so healthy these days with The Tile Store recently closing and Sew Creative relocating to Station Road.
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