Community transport deserves support
This month, Waverley hoppa was honoured to attend the national Community Transport Association awards, where we were proud to win the Commitment to Sustainability category.
We were in the company of a wide range of community transport providers from across the UK ranging from small volunteer-led services with a single vehicle to large organisations operating multi-million-pound services.
Despite their differences in size and structure, they all shared one defining characteristic: they are far more than transport providers.
Quietly and without fanfare, community transport organisations play a vital role in connecting communities and supporting some of the most vulnerable and elderly people in society to live independently and with dignity.
They are often the essential link that enables people to reach the shops to buy food and remain properly nourished; to attend hospital appointments that prevent conditions from worsening and reduce long-term cost to the NHS; to visit loved ones in hospital; and to stay active, engaged, and connected to the communities around them.
From our own passengers, we know that for many, a simple weekly trip to the shops is not just a necessity, but a highlight of the week. It’s a chance to see different surroundings and, for some, it is their only regular human interaction.
As newly elected West Surrey councillors set budgets and priorities for the new unitary authority, we would urge them not to overlook the value of community transport providers. These services quietly fill the gaps left by mainstream transport networks and deliver social value that is difficult to measure but deeply felt by those who rely on them.
At hoppa, we are proud not only of our award, but of the everyday difference community transport makes to people’s lives across our region and beyond.
Rob Stansbury,
Chairman,
Waverley hoppa Community Transport
Planning review was council decision
Regarding the letter from Dr Barlow, Chair of Fight4FourMarks, (Herald and Post, June 11) the Planning Team at East Hampshire District Council would like to correct one error made.
Dr Barlow claimed the council was ‘required’ to call in the Planning Advisory Service (PAS) to assess the Planning Committee. This is wrong, it was the council’s decision to invite the PAS.
We chose to seek independent advice and put improvements in place, which is exactly the kind of proactive and responsible approach residents should expect from the council.
The resulting report is constructive and largely positive and will help us identify areas where we can and should do better.
The complete report and the associated action plan is published on our website and available for anyone to read through.
Planning Team,
East Hampshire District Council
Residents deserve answers on Penns Place
In the current draft South Downs National Park (SNDP) Plan, Penns Place in Petersfield is a 3.2-hectare site allocated as follows: “Mixed use community, sports and residential”.
The objective is “To deliver an exceptional, innovative, and integrated mixed-use development for community, sports and residential use.” The areas are 2.95 hectares for housing and approximately 0.25 hectares for a sports hub, which means this site will be more than 90 percent housing.
Going back to the Petersfield Neighbourhood Development Plan, last amended in 2024 (also available on the SDNP website), we have: “The vast majority of feedback from the community has highlighted the importance placed on informal recreation grounds, sports pitches and particularly the provision of a sports hub at Penns Place, located adjacent to the existing Taro Leisure Centre.”
How did SDNP arrive at this current plan? I suggest this will help SDNP meet its housing quota and, more importantly, it will be of enormous value to East Hampshire District Council (EHDC), which owns the land.
EHDC is already on the market trying to sell Penns Place for housing to pay off some of the millions of debt resulting from previous property speculation.
Or is EHDC already confident that the public consultation will make absolutely no difference to the final outcome?
Brian Evans,
Petersfield
World Cup not an excuse for abuse
As the men’s football World Cup commences and England head to the pitch, millions of people will come together to watch the big games. For many, football is more than a sport – it is a community, united by passion and hope.
But, beyond the anticipation and excitement, football tournaments can take on a very different meaning for many women and their children.
During this year’s World Cup, you will likely see headlines about rises in reports of domestic abuse. Behind big matches, where tensions are running high, it’s women and their children who are most at risk.
At Refuge, the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, we support thousands of survivors on any given day. But no matter whether a team wins or loses, football doesn’t cause abuse – abusers do.
While these tournaments can exacerbate pre-existing behaviours, abuse happens all year round, often hidden and unreported.
Abusers may use football or alcohol intake as an excuse, but there is never any justification for domestic abuse. It is the abuser's conscious actions alone that are to blame – not external events or circumstances. It is a choice, and it must be challenged.
This World Cup, we’re urging everyone to stand with survivors and give domestic abuse the red card.
Together, we all have the power to shift the narrative, hold abusers to account, and reclaim the true spirit of football.
To any woman who is experiencing abuse or feeling unsafe: please know you are not alone. You deserve to live free from fear – and Refuge is here to support you.
Our free, 24/7 National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk for support and information.
Gemma Sherrington,
Chief Executive,
Refuge
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