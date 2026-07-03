A cheery taxi driver who left his postmark on East Hampshire has died peacefully at his home near Petersfield.
Brian Harmel was a popular figure around Petersfield and Liss, being a taxi driver for more than a decade in town and helping out with transport at Bulmer House.
But the 86-year-old is probably best remembered as a sub-postmaster who saved the West Liss and Hawkley branches from closure in the 1970s.
Brian was originally an HGV driver from North London who met his future wife, Janet, on Tottenham Marshes, jokingly threatening to throw her in the water on their first meeting because she was being cheeky.
He always wanted his own business so they agreed to take over West Liss Post Office on Farnham Road in 1975.
The couple also took on the Froxfield & Hawkley branch in 1980, taking over from Elizabeth Pride, who had run the service for 36 years.
She added: “We used to serve all the local farmers and we had stories about chasing cows. He did deliveries up there to Hawkley in all weathers.”
The West Liss branch suffered from a huge loss of trade after the A3 Petersfield and Liphook bypass was opened, with the couple shutting up shop and starting new jobs.
Janet became a librarian in Petersfield, with Brian helping out at Bulmer House and becoming a taxi driver, joining the rank in town. He continued driving until his early 70s.
“He was so well-known in the community and also helped build the foundations at the Liss Junior School library – he was a big DIY man,” said Janet.
“He was such a happy-go-lucky and cheerful man.”
Brian died on Thursday, June 25, in West Liss, having converted the former post office into a family home. He leaves a wife of 63 years and a daughter.
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