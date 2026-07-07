The mayor of Petersfield met his game, set and match last week as the new-look Avenue Tennis Courts were reopened.
The once-neglected courts are now back in play after being given a £55k makeover by the town council.
They agreed to resurface and re-line the courts as its previous poor condition prompted the LTA to suspend coaching.
The courts – which have undergone a complete resurfacing and now boast a striking two-tone finish – were officially opened by Cllr Jamie Matthews last Thursday morning.
The council also served up a treat as TPS students were among the first people to test out the new courts, enjoying an hour of play following the ribbon cutting.
Public bookings are now being accepted with fees being introduced for the first time to help with ongoing maintenance and upkeep. Players can choose between an £8 per hour for pay-and-play, or £40 per year for a household membership.
The mayor swapped his racket for a shovel last weekend to mark the launch of the 2026 Big Dig at High Meadow.
The Festival of Archaeology event has become a firm fixture on the local calendar with Liss Archaeology and the Petersfield Area Historical and Archaeology Society joining forces to hold a two-week test pit excavation.
The project, in its fourth year, seeks to find archaeological items from periods before the 12th century with a number of private gardens and public green spaces being investigated.
Volunteers with membership are welcome to take part with training available in all aspects of test pit excavation.
There’s also a chance for the public to visit with talks and some children’s activities taking place at High Meadow from 11pm to 4pm this weekend and from 11am to 5pm next Tuesday to Thursday.
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